UP cop denied leave, wife dies due to lack of treatment

Ballia (UP), Aug 2 (PTI) A Uttar Pradesh police constable has alleged his ailing wife died due to lack of proper treatment after his police station in-charge refused to grant him leave, prompting the department to order an inquiry, an officer said.

Ballia Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Veer ordered the inquiry into the matter on Friday following a complaint by Constable Pradeep Sonkar, working in the Sikandarpur police station.

"In the letter, Sonkar has accused the station in charge of not giving him leave and reprimanded him when requested leave to treat his ailing wife. He has also alleged that his wife died due to lack of proper treatment," said the SP.

The investigation of the case has been handed over to Sikandarpur Circle Officer (CO) Ashish Mishra, he said, adding that necessary action will be taken against the accused following the submission of the investigation report.

Sonkar’s wife died before he could reach his house on July 29, as her condition deteriorated. He claimed that if his leave was granted on time, he could have treated his wife properly and saved her life.

The constable has a five-month-old daughter, and his letter to the SP surfaced online.