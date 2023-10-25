UP cop dies after being hit by truck in Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Oct 25 (PTI) A sub-inspector posted at Gopiganj police station here died after being hit by a speeding truck on Wednesday, police said.

Advertisment

Sub-Inspector Nemat Ullah (45) was returning to the police station after investigating a case in Amwa Mafi village when a truck hit his vehicle on Jagannathpur Link Road and ran over him, they said.

The truck driver left his vehicle on the spot and fled, they said.

A police team rushed Ullah to the Community Health Center (CHC) where the doctors declared him dead. He was a resident of Dildar Nagar area of the Ghazipur district A case has been registered in the matter and efforts are on to nab the driver, police said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem. PTI COR CDN NB NB