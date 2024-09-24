UP cop found dead in Farrukhabad

Farrukhabad (UP), Sep 24 (PTI) The body of a 32-year-old police constable was found at the Police Lines here on Tuesday afternoon, an official said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said that the deceased has been identified as Dharmendra Kumar (32), a resident of Auraiya district. He was from the 2011 batch.

Dharmendra Kumar was transferred to the Police Lines from GRP on October 13, 2023. He had been absent from the duty for almost the past year, Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the neighbours reported some foul smell emanating from a residence built in front of the temple in the Police Line premises and informed the authorities, following which police officials reached the spot, Kumar said.

Kumar said that Dharmendra was an alcoholic and the case is being investigated. His family members have been informed. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG