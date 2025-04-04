UP cop hangs self at Mathura home

Mathura (UP), Apr 4 (PTI) A UP Police head constable allegedly killed himself by hanging in his rented home, officials said on Friday.

According to the police, the head constable was posted in the 'Dial 112' service in Agra Commissionerate.

Superintendent of Police (City) Dr Arvind Kumar said that Head Constable Rajveer Singh was originally a resident of Bulandshahr and was currently living in Baldevpuram Colony of Aurangabad in the Sadar area of Mathura despite being transferred to adjacent Agra district.

He said that on Friday morning when he did not come out of the house for a long time and the house was locked from the inside, the neighbours grew suspicious and informed the police.

After breaking the door, the police saw that his body was hanging on the noose, Kumar said.

The SP said that Rajveer had joined Uttar Pradesh Police in 2011. He had been married for 12 years. Apart from his wife, he is survived by his son and a daughter, he said.

The body has been sent for postmortem, he added. PTI COR CDN HIG HIG