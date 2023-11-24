UP cop hangs self at official residence

Shahjahanpur (UP) Nov 24 (PTI) A sub-inspector allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his government residence here, police said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena Varun Kumar (35), posted at Paraur police station, committed suicide on Thursday night.

When he did not turn up for his duty this morning, his colleagues went to his residence and came to know about the incident, the SP said.

Kumar was a native of Shamli district and joined the police service in 2021, he said.

The SP said till now the investigation has not revealed the reason behind the suicide. The body is being sent for post-mortem and investigations are underway. PTI COR CDN NB