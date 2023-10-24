UP cop hangs self in Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (UP), Oct 24 (PTI) A head constable committed suicide by hanging here on Tuesday, police said.

Bijendra Singh, posted at Gulavathi police station hanged himself in his room, Additional Superintendent of Police, City Surendra Nath Tiwari said, adding that information regarding this was given by a woman named Vimala, who lived nearby.

On receiving this information, when the police reached the spot, he was found hanging from the fan of his room.

He was brought down and rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Singh used to live in a rented room with his two colleagues, he said.

A probe is on in the matter. PTI COR ABN NB