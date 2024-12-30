UP cop held woman's murder

Amethi (UP), Dec 30 (PTI) A constable has been arrested for allegedly killing a 32-year-old woman here and making it look like a suicide, police said on Monday.

According to police, Divya Agrahari was found hanging from the door latch in her house in Awas Vikas Colony on Saturday afternoon.

During the probe, police discovered that Divya was having arguments with her husband Alok Agrahari. In September, Constable Ravi Kumar was on duty at Dial 112 when he went to the couple’s house after getting information about their fight, they said.

Since then he was in contact with the woman, they said For the past few days, there had been arguments between Divya and the constable over some matter.

On Saturday, the constable reached Divya’s house and he got into another argument with her.

The situation took a violent turn and the constable strangled Divya to death. He tied her dupatta around her neck, pulled her and hung her from the door latch, the police said.

After this, he took the woman’s mobile and broke it, they said, adding that Alok has accused the constable of killing his wife.

A case has been registered against the accused and he has been sent to jail after completing the legal process. PTI COR NAV NB NB