UP cop in Noida suspended after videos of him being in scuffle go viral

NOIDA: An Uttar Pradesh Police personnel was suspended after videos of him being reportedly in a scuffle, in an inebriated state, at a roadside eatery here went viral on the internet, an official said on Tuesday.

Three locals, identified as Manish, Arvind and Sonu, who were allegedly involved in the fight, have been arrested, too, police said. The incident took place on Sunday night when Sunny Baliyan, posted at Phase 1 Police Station in Noida, reached the eatery in the Noida Sector 126 area at 10 pm.

The scuffle began when he asked some people sitting near the shop why they were sitting there at that hour, Noida ADCP Sumit Shukla told PTI.

Three videos of the incident are currently circulating on social media. In one of the videos, Sunny, who took off his uniform shirt, was seen beating people and was also heard abusing them. Another police officer at the spot tried to stop him, but Sunny can be seen pushing him away.

In the video, Sunny can also be seen snatching the mobile phones of the people who were capturing the scuffle and misbehaving with them.