UP cop killed after being hit by truck in Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Aug 26 (PTI) A head constable died allegedly after his motorcycle was hit by a truck here on Saturday, police said.

The accident happened in the evening near Saini bus station, killing Balbir Singh Yadav (32), they said.

Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said Yadav, posted in Dial-112, was a resident of Rae Bareli district.

At around 4 pm, he was going somewhere on his motorcycle when a truck hit the two-wheeler from behind near the bus station, he said.

The SP said the injured policeman was taken to the district hospital. He was later referred to the SRN Hospital in Prayagraj where he succumbed to injuries during treatment.

The family members of the victim have been informed about his death, he said. PTI COR NAV NB