UP cop killed as truck rams into Police Response Vehicle in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Aug 11 (PTI) A head constable posted on a Police Response Vehicle (PRV) died after a truck rammed into it while he was providing first aid to a road accident victim, officials said on Monday.

Head constables Anuj Chowdhary (40) and Pankaj Chowdhary reached the spot late Sunday night after receiving information about an accident on the Peripheral Expressway here, ACP (Modinagar) Amit Saxena said.

While they were taking out a medical first-aid kit from the trunk of the PRV to treat the injured person, a speeding truck coming from behind hit the vehicle, he said.

Head constable Anuj Chowdhary suffered severe injuries in the accident and was rushed to Subharti Medical College in Meerut, where he died during treatment, the ACP said.

The truck driver has been taken into custody along with the vehicle, and a case has been registered under relevant sections, he said.