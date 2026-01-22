UP cop, passerby stabbed by assailants in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) A head constable of the Uttar Pradesh Police and a passerby were injured after motorcycle-borne assailants stabbed them over an altercation at a bus stop in northeast Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, and upon receiving information from the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, a team from Khajuri Khas police station rushed to the spot, an official said.

According to the police, Kuldeep (31), a head constable with the Uttar Pradesh Police and currently posted at Ankur Vihar police station, was waiting at a bus stop on Wazirabad Road when three men recklessly driving a motorcycle began arguing with others present there.

"When Kuldeep intervened to defuse the situation, the three left the spot. However, they returned within a few minutes and attacked him with a sharp weapon. A passerby, Sachin Pandey (32), who attempted to rescue Kuldeep, was also injured during the assault," the official said.

The assailants then fled from the spot on their motorcycle, he added.

A case has been registered under sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (common intention), a police officer said, adding that the injured are undergoing treatment and their condition is stated to be stable.

Multiple police teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused. Efforts are on to scan CCTV footage from the area and gather local inputs to trace the attackers, police said.

