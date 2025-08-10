UP cop reinstated by HC after ex-IG's daughter argues case against father's order

Bareilly (UP), Aug 10 (PTI) In a striking instance of professional integrity taking precedence over personal ties, the Allahabad High Court has reinstated a police constable dismissed by then Bareilly Range Inspector General Rakesh Singh (now retired), after the constable's appeal was argued by Singh's daughter, advocate Anura Singh.

Constable Taufiq Ahmad was dismissed on January 13, 2023, following departmental proceedings over allegedly sexually assaulting a woman passenger and offences under the POCSO Act, lodged at the GRP police station. He was also sent to jail in connection with the case.

Rakesh Singh had taken a "strict but duty-bound" decision to remove him from service, citing the severity of the charges.

Ahmad challenged the dismissal in the High Court, where Anura Singh argued that the inquiry violated the Uttar Pradesh Police Subordinate Ranks (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 1991. She contended that the inquiry officer had not only found the charges proved but also recommended punishment — a power reserved solely for the disciplinary authority.

Justice Ajit Kumar agreed with the argument, quashed the inquiry report and the dismissal order, and directed Ahmad's reinstatement with a fresh inquiry to be completed within three months.

"This was simply about doing our respective jobs," Anura said on Sunday, adding that the authority of the court stands above all personal equations.

Rakesh Singh said he was proud his daughter upheld her professional role, while Ahmad expressed gratitude, saying he was unaware of the personal connection during the case.