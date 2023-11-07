UP cop sent to police lines after video shows him wearing vest and towel on duty

Kaushambi (UP), Nov 7 (PTI) A sub-inspector has been transferred to the police lines after a video showed him wearing a vest and a towel while he was on duty.

Advertisment

Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said SI Ram Narain Singh, in-charge of Sindhia outpost under Kokhraj police station, was seen in a viral video hearing people's grievances in a vest and a towel.

Taking note of this, he has been sent to police lines, he said.

He added that a probe into the matter has been handed over to Sirathu Circle Officer Awadhesh Vishwakarma. PTI COR ABN ABN SKY SKY