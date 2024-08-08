UP cop slaps woman, whips out pistol after minor scrap on road

Hapur (UP), Aug 8 (PTI) A policeman here was caught on camera slapping a woman on a road while brandishing his service pistol after a collision between his car and an e-rickshaw, an officer said Thursday.

The Sub-Inspector was suspended and a departmental inquiry was initiated against him in the wake of the incident that took place on the Meerut road under the jurisdiction of Hapur (Rural) Police Station, the officer said.

"The sub-inspector has been identified as Sher Singh, who is posted in the police lines here. On Wednesday, there was a minor collision between the car of SI Sher Singh and an e-rickshaw. After this, he got angry and misbehaved with the e-rickshaw driver and a passenger," Additional Superintendent of Police Vineet Bhatnagar said.

Bhatnagar said that an enraged Singh slapped the woman and even took out his pistol.

"When the video of this incident went viral on social media, the Superintendent of Police (Hapur) immediately took cognizance of the matter and suspended the SI while also ordering an investigation into the matter," he said.

The inquiry has been handed over to Circle Officer (City) Varun Mishra, Bhatnagar said.