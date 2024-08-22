UP cop suspended after cash seizure from home, took bribe to release drug case suspects

Bareilly, Aug 22 (PTI) A police inspector has been suspended and put under investigation following the recovery of Rs 9.96 lakh cash from his residence here in an anti-corruption raid conducted on Thursday, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said the raid was initiated after receiving confidential information that Inspector Ramsevak, in-charge of the Faridpur police station, had allegedly accepted a bribe to release two suspects involved in a drug-related case.

"The suspects, Alam and Niyaz Ahmad, were held in the NDPS Act case and brought to the police station. However, they were released from custody by the police station in-charge after taking a bribe of Rs 7 lakh," Arya said.

The raid, led by Faridpur Circle Officer Gaurav Singh, uncovered the cash at the inspector's residence. When the CO reached the police station, the inspector fled the spot, he added.

An FIR has been lodged against Ramsevak under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as Sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, on the basis of a complaint by the CO, the police chief said.

"The inspector has been suspended and efforts are underway to locate and apprehend him," the SSP said, adding that further legal proceedings will follow as the investigation continues. PTI COR KIS NB