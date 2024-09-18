UP cop suspended for assaulting BJYM leader

Ballia (UP), Sep 18 (PTI) A sub-inspector of police here was suspended and faces departmental action following allegations of abuse and assault against a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) divisional president, an official said on Wednesday.

Prince Singh Solanki, president of the Sagarpali division of the BJYM, filed a complaint that on September 16, his tractor-trolley loaded with soil was stopped by Phephana police despite having the necessary permission from the mining department. He accused the sub-inspector Ajay Kumar of verbally abusing him.

He shared his complaint on the social media platform X. When he visited the police station to address the matter, Kumar physically assaulted him, Solanki alleged.

Solanki also claimed that he was "insulted despite identifying himself and that the said tractor was only released after paying a bribe of Rs 7,000." Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir said that a prompt investigation was conducted by the Circle Officer (CO) Sadar Shyam Kant.

"Based on the findings, sub-inspector Ajay Kumar was suspended, and departmental proceedings have been initiated," the SP said.