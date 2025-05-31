UP cop suspended for 'misbehaving' with BJP ward member in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 31 (PTI) A police head constable was suspended on Saturday for allegedly misbehaving with a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ward member (sabhasad) of the Muzaffarnagar City Board.

The suspended constable has been identified as Head Constable Aditya, posted at the Civil Line police station. The action was taken following a complaint lodged by BJP ward member Amit Pal.

Pal in his complaint alleged that Aditya had slapped him in a police outpost two days ago. Taking action on his complaint, Aditya was suspended. Further investigation is underway, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar said. PTI COR CDN HIG HIG