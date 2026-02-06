UP cop suspended for 'sexually harassing' social media influencer

Bulandshahr(UP), Feb 6 (PTI) A social media influencer, who approached Uttar Pradesh Police seeking help over alleged online abuse, has accused a head constable of subjecting her to sexual harassment instead of addressing her complaint.

The head constable, Kuldeep Rathi, has been suspended, they said.

The matter came to light when a video regarding the matter circulated on social media, the police said.

In the purported video, the woman accused a man, Faiz Ansari, of harassing her by posting her videos with abusive remarks on his Instagram account.

She said she reported the matter to Constable Rathi at a local police station, but instead of helping, he allegedly began harassing her by sending messages on Instagram, causing severe mental distress and "pushing her to the brink of suicide".

She further alleged that Rathi, in connivance with Faiz Ansari, sent Ansari's family members to her house, who issued death threats to her.

Superintendent of Police (City) Shankar Prasad said, "The matter was taken into immediate cognisance and an inquiry was conducted." The accused head constable has been suspended with immediate effect and an FIR has been registered on the woman's complaint on Friday, he added.

Prasad added that both Ansari and Rathi have been named in the case.

Further probe is underway, the police said.