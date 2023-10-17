UP: Cop taken off duty for thrashing bus driver over parking issue

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 17 (PTI) A sub-inspector on Tuesday allegedly thrashed a driver of a Uttar Pradesh government bus, and fractured his hands, which led to a protest by employees of the UP Road Transport Corporation.

Taking note of the incident, the sub-inspector was transferred to police lines. The incident took place at the UPSRTC bus depot after an altercation over bus parking issues broke out between police and drivers.

Sub-inspector Suraj allegedly started beating a driver, fracturing one of his hands in the process. Later, angry drivers, conductors and other employees of the depot held demonstrations and blocked the road demanding immediate action against the policeman.

They blocked the road for 1.5-2 hours, and was later cleared after assurances from senior officials. The injured driver Sandeep Mishra was a driver of Siddharth Nagar bus depot.

“The policeman allegedly fractured one of the hands of a driver leading to a protest by the staff, who blocked the road. Traffic was affected for at least 1.5-2 hours. Later Circle Officer, Cantt along with other policemen came here and we agreed on immediate action against the accused policeman. Without department resources we will give three months' salary to the driver and will provide him free medical treatment,” said PK Tiwari, Regional Manager, UPSRTC.

“The accused Sub Inspector Suraj has been sent to the police line with immediate effect,” said Manush Parikh, Circle Officer, Cantt. PTI COR ABN ABN SKY SKY