UP: Cops attacked, pelted with stones in Mathura while surveying gambling site

Mathura, Mar 28 (PTI) Two police constables were injured after residents here attacked and pelted stones at them when they arrived here to survey the site of a recent gambling incident, officials said on Friday.

According to police, reinforcements from multiple police stations were sent to the Nikasa locality in Kosi Kalan, and the situation was brought under control.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Trigun Bisen said that around 10:30 PM on Thursday, Sub-Inspector Sandeep Singh and three constables reached Nikasa to survey the location where some individuals had been caught gambling a few days ago.

While they were conducting their investigation, a crowd gathered and began pelting stones at their vehicle, injuring constables Niklesh and Ankit, he said.

Following the attack, additional police forces arrived, causing the attackers to flee. A case was registered later that night, he said.

Station House Officer Ajit Singh stated that CCTV footage is being reviewed to identify the culprits. So far, the suspects have been found absconding from their homes.

Police forces have been deployed in the area to maintain order, the officer added. PTI COR KIS HIG HIG