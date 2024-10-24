UP cops attacked while arresting rape accused, 3 held

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 24 (PTI) A police team attempting to arrest a rape accused was attacked by his family members in Gorakhpur's Capierganj area, leading to injuries to two personnel, officials said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The incident happened late Wednesday evening when the accused's mother and two sisters pelted stones at the police team, leaving trainee sub-inspector Sachin Singh (28) and constable Ajit Kumar (25) with severe head injuries, they said.

Both were rushed to a nursing home in Padleyganj, where they are undergoing treatment but are out of danger, according to the police.

Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover visited the hospital late at night to inquire about the condition of the injured officers.

Advertisment

The police registered a case against the accused's mother Kaushalya and sisters Priyanka and Preeti, charging them with attempt to murder and obstructing government servants in the discharge of duty, SP (North) Jitendra Kumar Srivastava said.

"The three women who attacked the police team have been arrested," he said.

Four days prior, a local resident had lodged a complaint against Rahul Nishad for allegedly raping his daughter.

Advertisment

Acting on a tip-off that the accused was at his residence, SI Singh and Constable Kumar arrived at the scene to arrest him.

However, as soon as they began escorting Nishad to the police station, his family launched a sudden stone-pelting attack.

Both officers were immediately taken to the hospital in critical condition and reinforcements were dispatched to the village to control the situation.

Advertisment

SSP Grover, condemning the attack, assured strict action against the assailants.

He emphasised that the police have filed charges against the mother and sisters involved, vowing that no leniency will be shown.

Security has also been heightened in the area to prevent any further untoward incidents, the police said. PTI COR KIS NB NB