UP: Cops bust inter-state ATM fraud gang in Ballia, 4 arrested after encounter

Ballia (UP), Mar 20 (PTI) The police at Haldi in Ballia district have busted an inter-state gang involved in ATM card fraud with the arrest of four criminals from Bihar after an encounter, officials said on Thursday.

One of the accused sustained a bullet injury on his leg in the police retaliation, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kripa Shankar told reporters that on Wednesday night, police received a tip-off that some suspicious individuals were travelling in a car on the road leading to the Pipa Bridge from Hridayachak Tiraha.

When police attempted to stop the vehicle for checking, four suspects got out of the car and tried to flee, the ACP said.

"During the chase, one of the criminals opened fire on the police team from an illegal firearm, prompting police to retaliate. In the ensuing exchange of fire, one accused was shot on his right leg before the police overpowered all four suspects and arrested them.

"The injured suspect -- Bachcha Lal Mahto (27) from East Champaran district in Bihar -- has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment. The other three have been identified as Saheb Kumar Mahto (32), Madan Mahto (37) and Lal Babu Mahto (38), all from Bihar," the officer said.

Police also seized two country-made pistols (.315 bore), two live cartridges, two empty shells, 63 ATM cards of different banks, one Hyundai i20 car, and Rs 5,200 in cash from the accused.

"During interrogation, the accused admitted to being part of a gang involved in ATM fraud. They targeted unsuspecting individuals, duped them into handing over their ATM cards, and then withdrew or transferred their money. The stolen money was divided among the gang members," the ACP said.

The accused also confessed that they duped multiple people in Ballia and other districts of Uttar Pradesh, as well as in Delhi, the officer said.

Police records indicate that multiple cases were registered against the trio in Ballia, Delhi and other locations. Further probe is underway to trace any other gang members and their operations in different parts of the country, police said. PTI COR KIS ARI