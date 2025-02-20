UP cops launch probe as fake death messages of two youths surface online

Bhadohi (UP), Feb 20 (PTI) Police have booked a man for allegedly posting fake death and funeral posts of two youths on social media here, officials said on Thursday.

According to the police, the accused created multiple fake IDs using different mobile numbers to spread misleading messages.

"A case has been registered against Ashutosh Kumar Dubey at Aurai police station under sections 66C and 67A of the IT Act for spreading false and misleading information. Further legal action is being taken," said Station House Officer (SHO) Anjani Kumar Rai.

Rai said that Chintamani Chaubey, a 65-year-old resident of Samdha village, lodged a complaint with the police after fake messages about the death and last rites of his two grandsons, Suraj and Deepak, started circulating on Facebook and WhatsApp.

"As a result of the viral messages, relatives and villagers began gathering at his house, causing distress to the family," he added.

The cyber cell investigation confirmed that Ashutosh Kumar Dubey of Samdha village had used three SIM cards to create fake IDs and spread the false information.

"When confronted, the accused also allegedly threatened to kill Chintamani Chaubey, Suraj, and Deepak," Rai said.

Police said a case has been registered based on Chaubey's complaint, and Dubey is currently absconding.