UP: Cops suspended for dumping unidentified body in another area

Meerut (UP), Dec 5 (PTI) Two police personnel including a sub-inspector and a home guard have been suspended for allegedly dumping an unidentified body in another area during the night, officials said on Friday.

The action came after CCTV footage exposed the personnel. According to police, CCTV cameras installed at the Shastri Nagar L-Block crossing captured two police officers arriving on a motorcycle around 1.50 am on Friday and placing the body, brought in an e-rickshaw, outside a shop before returning.

In the morning, locals spotted the body outside the shop and informed the police. A team from Lohia Nagar police station reached the spot, took possession of the body and sent it for post-mortem.

Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada said a preliminary probe revealed that Constable Rajesh and Home Guard Rohtas brought and placed the body in the L-Block area using an e-rickshaw.

Following this, Constable Rajesh, Home Guard Rohtas, and L-Block outpost in-charge (Sub-Inspector) Jitendra were suspended with immediate effect.

The investigation has been handed over to Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Vikram Singh.