UP cops train in soft skills to adopt people-centric approach during Kumbh 2025

Prayagraj, Oct 23 (PTI) Aligned with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision, Uttar Pradesh Police are preparing to adopt a people-centric approach, setting a new benchmark for public service during the Maha Kumbh 2025, officials said Wednesday.

Advertisment

The state police have launched a comprehensive training program at the Sankalp Training Pandal, located at the Parade Ground in Prayagraj, according to an official statement.

With the motto "Suraksha Apki, Sankalp Humara" (Safety Yours, Commitment Ours), the initiative is designed to equip officers with the skills and mindset to assist millions of devotees, ensuring their safety while fostering a respectful and kind atmosphere, it said.

The training, which runs until December, is being conducted in two batches over a span of 21 days. It emphasises not only security measures, but also a polite and helpful approach, with the aim of ensuring that pilgrims leave Mahakumbh with memorable and pleasant experiences.

Advertisment

Notably, Maha Kumbh 2025, the world's largest human gathering, is expected to draw around 40 crore people. On the main bathing day of Mauni Amavasya, an estimated 10 crore devotees will take a holy dip at the Sangam, according to the statement.

The police are entrusted with the responsibility to ensure the safety and smooth arrangements for such a massive crowd, including pilgrims, sadhus, and tourists, it added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Kumbh) Rajesh Dwivedi said that following Adityanath's vision, the police are placing special emphasis not only on security, but also on treating devotees with kindness.

Advertisment

"To achieve this, a training program began in Prayagraj on October 16, focusing on both security measures and soft skills," he said.

"As part of the soft skills training, police personnel are learning how to assist pilgrims with information on parking, transportation, routes, and accommodations. They are also being trained on how to respectfully interact with sadhus and sanyasis attending the event," SSP Dwivedi said.

Additionally, he said technology is being incorporated, with AI tools like the Bhashini app, which helps officers communicate with foreign tourists and pilgrims in their own languages.

Advertisment

Along with this, information about chatbots is also being given to them so that every possible help can be given to the devotees in the fair, the officer said.

Gender sensitization is a key focus of the training, he noted.

"Since it's impossible to have female officers everywhere in the large crowd of women attending Maha Kumbh, male officers are being trained to act sensitively and offer assistance to women," he said.

Advertisment

Special attention is also being given to water safety, with Water Police, ADRF, and SDRF personnel being trained to protect pilgrims during bathing and prevent accidents like drowning, Dwivedi said.

"They will oversee the safe operation of boats and safety standards, while the traffic and civil police ensure a smooth flow of devotees to and from the bathing areas," he added. PTI RAJ KIS ZMN