UP: Cops trying to stop clash in Gorakhpur held hostage and thrashed

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) A group attacked and held hostage a police outpost in-charge and a constable when they reached a village here following a violent clash, an official said on Monday.

Advertisment

Police said the constable Vineet Kumar received minor injuries while Dughra outpost in-charge Rakesh Kumar was seriously injured and was found unconscious due to a head injury. He was rescued by Sikriganj police and is undergoing treatment.

Confirming the incident that happened on Sunday in Kanhauli village, Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Jitendra Kumar said that a case of attempt to murder, unlawful assembly and obstruction in government work has been registered against 15 named and 20 unidentified people in the case.

Two suspects have been detained and four teams are conducting raids to arrest other accused.

Advertisment

According to police, trouble started on Sunday morning when Shravan Yadav and his relative Rajan had an argument over riding a bike in Dughra market. The clash cooled down for a while after police intervention but flared up again in the evening, leading to stone pelting.

Later, Shravan's group allegedly attacked the officers, locked them in a room and beat them badly.

Police force has been deployed in the village to prevent further incidents, and the matter is being investigated, the police official said. PTI COR NAV SKY SKY