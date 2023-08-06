UP: Couple among 5 held for woman's murder in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Aug 6 (PTI) Five persons, including a couple, were arrested in connection with the murder of a woman in Surana village here, police said on Sunday.

On August 3, the bullet-riddled body of a 22-year-old woman, identified as Ragini, was found near Hindon bridge in the village. An FIR was lodged at Muradnagar police station.

DCP (Rural) Vivek Prasad Yadav told reporters that all five accused involved in the murder were nabbed near Ganga canal in Muradnagar.

The accused have been identified as Amit Jatav, Karan, Ankur, Bunty and his wife Rakhi.

During interrogation, the main accused, Amit, told police that Ragini was working with his brother-in-law Bunty who is a property dealer. Bunty and the deceased were having an extra marital affair, the DCP said.

Rakhi came to know about this and sought help of his brother Amit to get rid of Ragini. Bunty also wanted to get rid of Ragini as she had started demanding money from him, police said.

"The accused took Ragini in a car on the night of August 2 to the crime spot where they shot her after dragging her out of the vehicle," DCP Yadav said.

The accused dumped the body under the bridge and fled the spot. Police have also recovered the weapon used in the murder, the officer said, adding that the accused were sent to judicial custody. PTI COR CDN CDN KVK KVK