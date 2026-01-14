UP couple death: Duo beaten with sticks, throats slit with hand trowel

Etah (UP), Jan 14 (PTI) Days after a young couple was killed by the woman's family, police here revealed that they were beaten to death with stones and bricks, and their throats were slit using a hand trowel.

The couple, identified as Deepak (25) and Shivani (20), was dragged around the village area, and their bodies were thrown onto the rooftops of nearby houses.

The incident occurred on January 11 when the couple was found together at the woman's house by her family members. According to the police investigation, Shivani was attacked first during an argument. When she tried to save Deepak, she was overpowered and killed. They were attacked with stones, bricks and sticks.

Deepak was then assaulted and murdered, officials said. The couple's throats were slit using a hand trowel.

During the investigation, bloodstains and other crucial evidence were recovered from the spot.

Jalesar Circle Officer Nitish Garg said six people have been named as accused in the case. Four, including the woman's father and uncle, have been arrested and sent to jail, while two others are absconding.

After post-mortem examinations, the last rites of both victims were conducted under heavy police security. Since Shivani's parents and sister are in jail and she was unmarried, her uncle performed her burial, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shyam Narayan Singh said a sub-inspector and a constable were suspended for alleged negligence in the case.

He said that despite earlier complaints by the man's family and apprehensions expressed by the woman, the matter was not handled with due seriousness.

"Strict action will be taken against all those found guilty. Law and order in the village is fully under control," the SSP said.

Station House Officer Ritesh Thakur said the relationship had begun earlier when Shivani was living with her sister in Kannauj, where Deepak was also present.

After the couple had earlier eloped, both families attempted reconciliation through a panchayat, following which Shivani was brought back to her village, he said.

Police said the killings did not appear to be premeditated and took place in a sudden escalation of a dispute. Both victims were adults from the same community and lived barely 200 metres apart, officials said, adding that efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused. PTI COR CDN HIG HIG