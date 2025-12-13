UP: Couple dies as motorcycle hits tree

Kaushambi (UP), Dec 13 (PTI) A man and his wife died when their motorcycle hit a roadside tree in this district as they were returning home from a feast, police said on Saturday.

SHO of Charwa police station Mahesh Prasad said the motorcycle went out of control and hit the mango tree late on Friday night along the Manouri-Bharwari road near Samaspur village.

The collision was so severe that the husband, Ajay (25), and his wife, Radha Devi (23), residents of Pantalwa village in Prayagraj district, died on the spot.

The SHO said that after the feast, Ajay was taking his wife, Radha Devi, to her parents' house in Mitwapur village when the incident occurred.

At the time of the accident, Radha's mother was on another motorcycle a short distance ahead. Upon hearing a loud crash, she looked back and saw her daughter and son-in-law lying on the roadside, police said.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem. PTI COR NAV NSD NSD