UP: Couple dies of asphyxiation caused by geyser gas leakage in Hapur

Hapur (UP), Mar 15 (PTI) A couple died allegedly due to asphyxiation caused by a gas leakage from the geyser in their home here, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Garhmukteshwar area on Friday evening when Naveen Gupta (40) and his wife Kavita (38) were found unconscious in their bathroom after celebrating Holi, they said.

According to family members, the couple had gone to wash off colours when they fainted due to gas leakage from the geyser.

“The husband and wife allegedly died due to gas emitted by the geyser,” Circle Officer Stuti Singh said.

Neighbours rushed the couple to a local doctor, who referred them to Meerut, where doctors declared them brought dead, police said.

An investigation is underway, the officer added. PTI COR CDN CDN OZ OZ OZ