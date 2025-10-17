UP: Couple ends life after families deny permission for marriage in Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Oct 17 (PTI) A young couple allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison on Friday in the Saharanpur district after being denied permission by their families to marry, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI that Gaurav (26) and Kajal (25), residents of Suakhedi village under Sarsawa police station, were in a romantic relationship and wanted to get married. However, both families opposed the union.

The couple went on a motorcycle to a railway underpass on Friday evening and consumed a poisonous substance. "They collapsed immediately and started struggling, after which the locals informed the police," Jain said.

Initially, the couple was taken to a primary health centre and then referred to the Government Medical College in Pilkhani. Seeing their critical condition, their families later shifted them to a private hospital in Chilkana, where doctors declared them dead, officials stated.

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and are investigating the case, officials noted, adding that no formal complaint has been filed so far. PTI COR KIS MPL MPL