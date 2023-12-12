UP: Couple held for forced religious conversion

Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Dec 12 (PTI) A couple has been arrested for allegedly forcing a woman to undergo religious conversion in Aurahi village here district, a police official said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (Sant Kabir Nagar) Satyjeet Gupta said Jose and his wife Elma, both residents of Kerala, were arrested on Monday after a complaint was filed against them by Nirmala Nishad the same day.

In her complaint, Nishad alleged that every Sunday, a prayer was held in her village in which speakers talked about Christianity.

Nishad's child has been missing for the past three years, so she had gone to attend the prayer, in which the speakers said that if she decided to forgo Hinduism, then her child would come back, she alleged.

The woman also claimed that several derogatory words were used for Hindu Gods and Goddesses during the talks.

A case has been registered under section 298 (Uttering words, etc, with the intention to wound religious feelings) of IPC and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act against the couple.

A probe is on into the matter, police said.