UP: Couple killed after lightning strike in Agra village

Agra (UP), Jun 17 (PTI) A couple was killed on Tuesday after being struck by lightning during rains in a village here, police said.

The incident took place around 4 pm when Hari Singh (45) and his wife Kanti Devi (42) were working as labourers in an agricultural field.

As it started raining, the couple took shelter under a tree in the field, where lightning struck them, killing both of them on the spot, they said.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

The couple worked as daily wage labourers.