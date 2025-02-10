UP: Couple killed by unidentified persons in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Feb 10 (PTI) A middle-aged couple was allegedly killed with a sharp-edged weapon by some unidentified persons at Masoompur village in Ballia district, police said on Monday.

Locals found the bodies of Shyam Lal Chaurasia (55) and his wife Basmati Chaurasia (50), who ran a coaching centre, lying outside their house and informed the police, Superintendent of Police (SP) Omveer Singh said.

It appears that the couple was killed with a sharp-edged weapon, the SP said.

Police are trying to ascertain the motive behind the killing and trace the culprits, he added.