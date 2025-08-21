UP: Couple killed, eight-year-old son injured as speeding vehicle hits bike in Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), Aug 21 (PTI) A couple was killed while their eight-year-old son was injured after a speeding vehicle hit their motorcycle near a gurdwara on the Assam Highway in the Gajraula area here, police said on Thursday.

According to police, Rajneesh Verma (40) and Sangeeta Verma (38), both residents of Behda Multan village in Lakhimpur Kheri district, were returning home on Wednesday night from a factory in Rudrapur along with their son when a speeding vehicle hit their motorcycle near the gurdwara.

The injured boy and his parents were rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared the couple dead on arrival. The boy is undergoing treatment, police said.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage and recording eyewitness statements to trace the vehicle and its driver, who fled the scene after the accident, Gajraula SHO Brajveer Singh said. PTI COR ABN SMV ARI