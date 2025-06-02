UP: Couple returning after distributing son's wedding cards dies in road accident in Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Jun 2 (PTI) A couple, who were returning on a motorcycle after distributing their son's wedding cards, died in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, police said on Monday.

Nagina Station House Officer Tejpal Singh said 62-year-old Khub Singh and his wife 56-year-old Lali Devi were returning on a motorcycle after distributing cards among relatives for their son's wedding to be held on June 9 on Sunday night, when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle on the Nagina-Dhampur road.

They were taken to a community health centre, where doctors declared them brought dead, police said, ading that the bodies were sent for post-mortem.