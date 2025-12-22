UP: Couple suffocate to death from gas emission from bathroom geyser in Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), Dec 22 (PTI) A government employee and his wife died of suffocation due to a gas-operated water heater in Kotwali police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district, police said on Monday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vikram Dahiya said a police team reached the spot after receiving information about the bodies of a couple found inside the bathroom of a house in the Gurukul Puram Colony in Pilibhit city.

The police broke down the bathroom door and recovered the bodies, he added.

The deceased have been identified as Harjinder (42) and his wife Renu Saxena (40). Harjinder was a Class IV employee at the District Rural Development Agency located in Vikas Bhawan.

Dahiya said during preliminary inquiry, neighbours revealed that Renu had recently broken her arm, and Harjinder was taking care of her.

On Sunday evening, Harjinder was possibly giving his wife a bath in the bathroom with the gas water heater running. It is suspected that both died on the spot due to suffocation caused by a lack of oxygen inside the bathroom due to the gas emitted from the geyser.

Police said that bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.