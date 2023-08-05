UP court acquits 22 accused in 23-year-old case of sectarian riots

Azamgarh (UP), Aug 5 (PTI) A local court on Saturday acquitted 22 people accused in a 23-year-old case of sectarian riots in the district.

According to officials, the Fast-Track court of Additional Sessions Judge Ramesh Chandra on Saturday acquitted the accused in the clash people of Sunni and Shia sects, in the absence of sufficient evidence.

The riot occurred in November of 2000 in the Mubarakpur locality of the district after some miscreants of the Sunni community attacked the shop of one Azadar Hussain, a Shia.

Police filed a charge sheet against 26 people in the case. Four of the accused died during the course of the trial. PTI COR CDN CDN NSD NSD