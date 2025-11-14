UP court acquits BJP MLA, 7 others in 2012 road blocking case

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 14 (PTI) A special MP-MLA court here on Friday acquitted eight people, including former BJP MLA Umesh Malik, in a 2012 case related to blocking a road during a protest, citing lack of evidence, a lawyer said.

Special Magistrate Devender Fauzdar held the prosecution failed to prove the charges, leading to the acquittal of all eight people.

The case pertained to allegations that they blocked a road during a demonstration near Khubbapur village on September 29, 2012, according to defence lawyers.

Police registered a case against Malik and seven others under offences related to unlawful assembly, rioting, trespass, mischief and provisions of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, lawyer Shyambir Singh said.