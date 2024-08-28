UP court acquits SP leader Azam Khan in poll code violation case

Rampur (UP), Aug 28 (PTI) Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was on Wednesday acquitted by an MP-MLA court here in a 2019 poll code violation case, his lawyer said.

The former Uttar Pradesh minister was accused of reaching a polling station during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in his vehicle to cast his vote while being a candidate. There is a ban on vehicles coming within 200 metres of radius of a polling station.

Khan's lawyer Mohammad Mursaleen said that the then SDM P P Tiwari had lodged an FIR against the SP leader alleging that he had brought his car inside the voting campus to cast his vote, in which he was charge sheeted.

"The trial was conducted in the honourable court in which five witnesses appeared, and the prosecution failed completely to prove that the allegations were correct. The court has acquitted Azam Khan, finding it to be a false case," the lawyer said.

Khan, who is accused in multiple cases, is currently lodged in the Sitapur jail.