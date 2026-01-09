UP court acquits two men accused of murder after 21 years, cites lack of evidence

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) A fast-track court here on Friday acquitted two accused after 21 years in connection with the murder of a man, citing lack of evidence, officials said.

Defense counsel Anil Jindal said that the fast-track court judge Kamla Pati acquitted Rajiv and Jitendra, observing that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

Government Counsel Arun Sharma confirmed the development.

Jindal told PTI that during the pendency of the trial, the complainant Ombiri, mother of the deceased, and one of the accused, Shobha Ram, had died.

According to the prosecution, Sushil was shot dead on December 15, 2004, allegedly over an old enmity, when he was returning home at a village in the Bhora Kalan area of the district.

A case was registered on the complaint lodged by Ombiri, following which the accused were put on trial. PTI COR CDN SHS