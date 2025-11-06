UP court adjourns hearing in Sambhal Jama Masjid case till Dec 3 due to SC stay

Sambhal (UP), Nov 6 (PTI) The hearing in the Sambhal Jama Masjid case was on Thursday adjourned till December 3 by a local court due to the Supreme Court's stay on the proceedings.

The case pertains to claims over the Shahi Jama Masjid.

The Muslim side had earlier moved the Allahabad High Court challenging the trial court's order for a survey of the mosque premises. On May 19, the high court upheld the trial court's order and directed the lower court to continue hearing the matter.

However, the trial court of civil judge (senior division) Aditya Singh deferred the proceedings and fixed December 3 as the next date of hearing.

Advocate Shakeel Ahmad Warsi, representing the mosque side, said the matter has been listed for hearing in the Supreme Court on November 7.

"Since the appeal is pending before the apex court, the trial court has fixed the next hearing for December 3," he said.

Advocate Gopal Sharma, representing the Hindu side, said the trial court decided to defer the hearing in view of the Supreme Court's stay on the proceedings.

On November 19 last year, the Hindu side, represented by advocates Harishankar Jain and Vishnu Shankar Jain along with others, had filed a petition in the district court claiming the Shahi Jama Masjid premises to be the site of the Harihar Temple.

The court had subsequently ordered a survey of the mosque on November 19, 2024 and again on November 24, 2024.

During the November 24 survey, violent clashes broke out in Sambhal, resulting in the deaths of four people and injuries to 29 policemen.

Police had then lodged a case against Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq and mosque committee president Zafar Ali, along with 2,750 unidentified persons.