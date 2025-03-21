UP court asks juvenile justice court to act against SP over misleading report in gang-rape case

Shahjahanpur (UP), Mar 21 (PTI) A special court in Farrukhabad has ordered a juvenile justice court to take action against the superintendent of police (SP) and two inspectors for submitting a misleading report in a gang-rape case involving a 14-year-old minor.

The five-month-old case involves a minor girl who went missing from her village on October 4 last last year. A 'missing person' report was initially filed, and after her return on October 8, gang-rape charges were added, implicating a 16-year-old minor and another individual.

According to the victim's advocate Surendra Kumar Shukla, the juvenile court requested a report from police when the accused minor appeared before it. However, police submitted a report that only charged the minor of kidnapping, leading to his bail. The other accused, Ravindra alias Jitendra, was sent to jail by the Special POCSO Court.

"On December 23 last year, the victim's father complained in the juvenile court through his advocate that the minor is not only accused of kidnapping but also of gang-rape and police concealed the evidence, and in such a case the police personnel should also be made accused," Shukla said.

After this, the juvenile court sent the matter to the SP for further investigation, he said, adding, "Even after completion of 30 days, the SP did not submit any report. The victim's father died on December 25, then her mother filed an appeal in the special POCSO court, in which the judge said that police had concealed the evidence, hence the court directed the juvenile court to prosecute the SP and two police inspectors," Shukla said.

Shukla said the accused allegedly started threatening the victim's family after coming out on bail, prompting a complaint to the SP, who allegedly took no action.

A complaint was also lodged on the police portal, but it was reportedly dismissed as a "false report", the advocate said.

"Following a hearing, the POCSO (Protection Of Children from Sexual Offence Act) court of Special Judge Rakesh Kumar Singh directed the juvenile court on Thursday to initiate prosecution against SP Alok Priyadarshi, then Inspector Kamta Prasad, and present Inspector Balraj Bhati under Section 229 (giving or fabricating false evidence in a judicial proceeding) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for misleading the court," said Shukla. PTI COR CDN ARI MNK MNK