UP court awards 20-year jail term to man for raping minor girl

Maharajganj (UP), Dec 13 (PTI) A local court has awarded 20-year imprisonment to a man for raping a minor girl in a village in this district four years ago, an official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Additional Sessions and Special Judge Vinay Kumar Singh on Tuesday convicted the man named Arun and also imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 on him, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Atish Kumar Singh.

Vinod Kumar Singh, the prosecution's counsel, said that Arun had abducted and raped a 15-year-old girl on June 12, 2019, from a village in the Ghugli police station area of the district.

The girl was rescued after a few day and her medical examination confirmed rape, he added.

The prosecution's counsel further said the charge sheet was submitted in the court after the police investigation.

The girl's father had filed a complaint against Arun after which a case was lodged against him under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. PTI ABN AS AS