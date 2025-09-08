UP court awards death penalty to man for raping 3-year-old girl

Banda (UP), Sep 8 (PTI) A special POCSO court in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district on Monday sentenced a man to death for raping a three-year-old girl and leaving her in a critical condition in a forest, officials said.

The 24-year-old convict has also been fined Rs 65,000, with the order coming within 100 days of the crime.

Government counsel Vijay Bahadur Singh Parihar said the court of Special Judge (POCSO) Pradeep Kumar Mishra delivered the verdict after hearing arguments from both the prosecution and the defence. On June 3, the minor was abducted from Chilla police station area, sexually assaulted, and later abandoned in a forest.

Parihar said the girl succumbed to her injuries during treatment at a hospital in Kanpur about a week after the incident.

The prosecution produced 11 witnesses in court. The judgment was pronounced on the 58th day of the case, he added.