UP court awards life sentence to mother-son duo for twin murder over dowry

Ballia (UP), Nov 17 (PTI) A local court on Monday sentenced a man and his mother to life imprisonment for killing his wife and their 16-month-old daughter over dowry demands, police said.

According to the prosecution, Sarita (27) and her daughter Khushboo were killed on June 3, 2024, at Karni village under the Ubhaon police station limits in Ballia district.

Sarita’s brother, Ram Govind from Duha Bihra village in the district, lodged an FIR accusing Sarita’s husband Ram Kewal Verma and mother-in-law Chanmuni of killing the mother and daughter over dowry demands.

After an investigation, police filed a chargesheet against both the accused, who were booked under the relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act and the IPC.

Ballia SP Omvir Singh said district judge Anil Kumar Jha sentenced Ram Kewal and Chanmuni to life imprisonment on Monday after finding them guilty in the twin-murder case, along with a fine of Rs 35,000 each. PTI COR ABN ARI