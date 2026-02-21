UP court convicts Kaushambi man of rape, sends him to jail for 10 years

Kaushambi (UP), Feb 21 (PTI) A court here on Saturday sentenced a man to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment for raping a woman on the pretext of marrying her, a government lawyer said.

Additional District Government Counsel (Criminal) Shashank Khare said that on June 25, 2017, Gogia Devi filed a complaint at Saini Police Station, alleging that Chhottan Sonkar of her village had been raping her daughter for the previous several months on the pretext of marriage.

On Saturday, Special Judge (POCSO Act) Ashok Kumar Srivastava held Chhottan Sonkar guilty.

Besides the incarceration, Sonkar was also fined Rs 20,000, the ADGC said. PTI COR NAV VN VN