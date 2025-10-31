UP court convicts man for raping minor

Firozabad(UP), Oct 31 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a four-year-old girl in July this year. Additional District and Sessions Judge (Special Court POCSO Act) Mumtaz Ali on Thursday also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict Suhel alias Chhotu.

Assistant Public Prosecutor (Criminal) Awadhesh Bharadwaj said Suhel had assaulted the minor on July 6.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim's father, police registered a case under sections of rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was arrested on July 7.

The chargesheet was filed within 31 days.