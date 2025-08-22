UP court convicts man in 78 days for rape of mentally challenged minor

Rampur (UP), Aug 22 (PTI) A fast-track court in Rampur has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping an 11-year-old mentally challenged and speech- and hearing-impaired girl, completing the trial within 78 days, officials said on Friday.

The convict, identified as Daan Singh Yadav, a resident of Kharsol under Saifni police station limits, was also fined Rs 6 lakh, failing which he will undergo an additional two years in prison, they said.

The case dates back to April 15, 2025, when the girl went missing after visiting fields near her village. She was found the next morning in a distressed condition, following which a case was registered.

CCTV footage and other evidence led investigators to Yadav, who was later arrested after a brief encounter, police said.

During the hearing, the court found Yadav guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and also under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, District Government Advocate Sumit Sharma said.

"Charges were framed 78 days ago and the trial was conducted on priority. Today, the court awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 6 lakh," Sharma said.

Superintendent of Police Vidyasagar Mishra said the girl, who is mentally challenged and speech- and hearing-impaired, was admitted to Meerut Medical College for treatment for two weeks.

"Police women personnel were deputed to assist the family throughout her treatment and later during the trial. Effective investigation and witness support ensured the conviction," he said.

The rape survivor's brother welcomed the verdict.

"We are thankful to the police, prosecution and the court for giving us justice so quickly. We are happy with the judgment but hope the convict never gets bail," he said.