UP court convicts man of raping his minor step-daughter, sentences him to 20 years imprisonment

Pratapgarh (UP), Aug 18 (PTI) A special court here has convicted a man of raping his minor step-daughter about five years ago and sentenced him to 20 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.

Additional District Government Advocate (ADGC) Devesh Chandra Tripathi said on Sunday the court of Special Judge (POCSO Act) Parul Verma sentenced the guilty step-father Rakesh to twenty years imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.

Tripathi said that the plaintiff alleged in the complaint given to the police that on the night of September 9, 2019, her husband Rakesh, in a drunken state, raped the ten-year-old girl in the dark of the night.

When she started screaming in pain, the plaintiff switched on the light and saw that her husband was allegedly trying to kill the girl by strangling her with a gas pipe.

The girl said that her step-father had been sexually abusing her for three years. On the basis of the complaint, the police registered a case under relevant sections and after completing the investigation, filed a chargesheet in the court. PTI COR CDN MNK MNK